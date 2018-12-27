Mueller Must Be Investigated For Destruction Of FBI Evidence: Giuliani

Special counsel Robert Mueller needs to be investigated for destruction of FBI evidence, President Trump's attorney Rudy Giuliani said in an interview with Hill.TV's John Solomon and Buck Sexton.

Referencing recent reports that Mueller's office allowed text messages from former FBI employees Peter Strzok and Lisa Page to be destroyed, Giuliani levied harsh accusations at the special counsel.

"Mueller should be investigated for destruction of evidence for allowing those text messages from Strzok to be erased, messages that would show the state of mind and tactics of his lead anti-Trump FBI agent at the start of his probe," said Giuliani.

The Inspector General of the DOJ revealed in a report this month that it found large gaps in text message records between Strzok and Page, the top FBI agents in charge of investigating both Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump during the 2016 US election. Of note, the two agents harbored extreme animus against then-candidate Trump, while supporting Hillary Clinton - bias which the DOJ claims never made its way into their work.

After Strzok was kicked off the special counsel investigation following the discovery of anti-Trump text messages between he and Page, his Mueller's Records Officer scrubbed Strzok's iPhone after determining "it contained no substantive text messages," reported the Conservative Review's Jordan Schachtel in mid-December.

I'm sure you're all super shocked to find out that Lisa Page's phone was also scrubbed pic.twitter.com/NWV9GQbBTc — Jordan Schachtel (@JordanSchachtel) December 13, 2018

* Strzok texts he'll "stop Trump"

* Strzok texts that NYT is upset about WaPo scoop.

* Strzok texts Page re "insurance policy"

* Mueller then smashes their phones with a virtual hammer.



Go on how you're concerned about corruption, obstruction of justice, and collusion. https://t.co/6267rsEahS — Razor (@hale_razor) December 13, 2018