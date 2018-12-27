Shutdown Drags On As House GOP Leaders Say No Vote This Week

The partial government shutdown continues with no end in sight, as House GOP leaders said on Thursday that they do not expect a vote this week on a financial package that might reopen the government, according to The Hill.

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA), who supports President Trump's firm stance on $5 billion for his long-promised southern border wall, advised members "that no votes are expected in the House this week."

"As the House awaits Senate action on remaining FY19 appropriations, we will aim to provide 24 hours' notice ahead of any expected votes in the House," added Scalise's office in a notice.

The Senate was scheduled to convene at 4 p.m. on Thursday, but no votes were expected until President Trump and congressional Democrats reach a deal to end a funding lapse that is affecting about 25 percent of the federal government. Little progress has been made in negotiations as Democratic lawmakers and the White House remain at odds over funding for Trump’s proposed border wall. “No end in sight to the President’s government shutdown,” Senate Minority Whip Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) tweeted on Thursday. “He’s taken our government hostage over his outrageous demand for a $5 billion border wall that would be both wasteful and ineffective.” -The Hill

Trump resumed his recent attacks on Democrats over the wall funding, Tweeting on Thursday "Have the Democrats finally realized that we desperately need Border Security and a Wall on the Southern Border. Need to stop Drugs, Human Trafficking, Gang Members & Criminals from coming into our Country," adding "Do the Dems realize that most of the people not getting paid are Democrats?"

Have the Democrats finally realized that we desperately need Border Security and a Wall on the Southern Border. Need to stop Drugs, Human Trafficking,Gang Members & Criminals from coming into our Country. Do the Dems realize that most of the people not getting paid are Democrats? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 27, 2018

Last week the House passed a bill with $5.7 billion in border funding, however it was considered DOA in the Senate - which passed a measure earlier in the week to keep border security funding at current levels, with no additional money for Trump's wall.