A study by the Trades Union Congress has found that an average worker in the UK has lost £11,800 since 2008.

As Statista's Niall McCarthy points out, the TUC said that among leading economies, the UK has suffered the worst real wage slump.

The impact has been more pronounced in different parts of the country with the capital worst hit.

Over the past decade, London workers have seen their real wages fall by £20,000.