Want To Live Longer? Make Sure You're A Fat, Coffee Drinking Alcoholic By Your 70s

A UC Irvine study has revealed that people who drink moderate amounts of alcohol or coffee, and people who are overweight in their 70s, live longer than their skinny teetotalling counterparts.

Using data collected from 14,000 people in a 1981 Leisure World Cohort Study (LCWS), along with 1,600 participants who have enrolled in The 90+ Study launched in 2003, researchers from the UC Irvine Institute for Memory Impairments and Neurological Disorders set out to determine factors associated with longevity, such as;

What factors are common in people who live to age 90 and beyond?

What types of food, activities or lifestyles are associated with longevity?

How many people in their 90s or older have dementia or memory loss - and how does that affect the elderly?

Do the brains of people in their 90s show evidence of memory loss and dementia - and can people change their risk of dementia through diet, exercise or supplements?

In addition to determining that overweight people in their 70s who drink moderate amounts of alcohol or coffee live longer, researchers also found that over 40% of people aged 90 and older suffer from dimentia, while nearly 80% have some type of disability.

Learn more about the study (or even participate in it) here.