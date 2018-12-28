CenturyLink System Failure Causes 911 Outages Across The US

by Tyler Durden
Fri, 12/28/2018 - 16:43

The FCC has launched a federal investigation into telecommunications company CenturyLink after a failure of the company's systems in Louisiana led to 911 outages across the US on Thursday. Customers in several markets were left without Internet, and vital services like 911 were down temporarily, with local police departments urging residents to call their local numbers with emergencies.

FCC Chairman Ajit Pai has ordered the investigation, calling the outage "completely unacceptable, and its breadth and duration are particularly troubling (though he may need to wait until the government shutdown is ended before the investigation can begin in earnest)."

Here's a breakdown of the affected areas and a map of the outages:

CenturyLink tweeted Thursday that its engineers had identified the problem and are working to fix it.

According to the Boston Globe, people calling 911 might hear a busy signal or a recording saying "all circuits are busy." Callers may also get connected to an emergency call center that they weren’t expecting. In addition to 911, Gizmodo reported that phone services at the Department of Correction and the Department of Education in Idaho were offline as well.

