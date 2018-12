Dow futures tagged yesterday's highs overnight and have now fallen over 300 points since. Treasury bonds are bid, with 10Y yields well lower on the week, and cryptos just exploded higher...

While it looks like a fleshwound compared to the last two days historic panic buying ramps, stocks are being faded...

All the major US equity indices are underwater on the day now...

Bonds are well bid...

And Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Litecoin suddenly spiked...

Is it time for stocks to catch back down to bonds?