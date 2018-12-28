"Nude Selfie" In Russia Case Reveals How Deep Mueller's Probe Goes

Special Counsel Robert Mueller has gone so far down the rabbit hole in his $25 million (taxpayer funded) Russia investigation - going so far as to have "collected a nude selfie" to satisfy his probe.

The claim, according to The Hill was contained within a court filing by Russian firm Concord Management and Consulting - one of three businesses indicted by Mueller in February along with 13 individuals for election meddling.

In the Thursday court filing accusing Mueller's team of illegally withholding information in the case, Concord attorney Eric Dubelier made mention of the "nude selfie," asking "Could the manner in which he collected a nude selfie really threaten the national security of the United States?"

