Voters Blame Trump For Shutdown, Yet He Remains A Huge Online Betting Favorite To Win In 2020

With polls showing that more American adults are blaming President Trump for the Wall over Democrats (this could have something to do with President Trump's comment that he would "take responsibility" for the shutdown during a contentious meeting with Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer), numerous political pundits are wondering if this will hurt the president's chances of winning reelection in 2020.

The answer, at least according to those who are willing to back their opinions with money, is not a chance.

Because while some "scientific" polls are showing that a Biden candidacy could create problems for Trump, betting markets (which have traditionally proven far more reliable than the supposedly professional polls) are still projecting a Trump victory, drama be damned.

According to a Reuters/Ipsos poll conducted after the shutdown began, 47% of adults believe Trump is responsible for the partial shutdown (now in its 7th day), while 33% blame Democrats in Congress. Meanwhile, 7% blamed Republicans in Congress.

Has that actually hurt Trump? Nope: the latest betting odds out of PredictIt, an online betting site, have traders pricing in roughly 2:1 that Trump prevails over either Biden or Beto in 2020, with odds rising to 3:1 if Trump is competing against Kamala Harris or Bernie Sanders.

This despite Trump's threats Friday morning to close the southern border and cut off aid to Central America if the Democrats persist in withholding the $5 billion that Trump is seeking to continue construction on his promised border wall. The takeaway: Voters don't care who is responsible for the shutdown. They do seem to care whether Trump can secure funding for his wall (and keep the strong economy from sliding into a recession, supposedly).