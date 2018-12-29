"Fake News Journalists Come Down": Chanting Yellow Vests Protesters Gather Outside French TV Station

Hundreds of Yellow Vest protesters gathered outside France's BFM TV station for week seven of nationwide protests.

The protesters chanted various versions of "Fake news journalists come down," and "Macron out!" at the TV station which one protester told RT France spreads false information about the movement, while purposefully understating the size of its demonstrations.

Saturday's protesters were met with tear gas and a heavy police presence, which has become part and parcel to the violent demonstrations of weeks past.

Police fired tear gas at "yellow vest" demonstrators in Paris on Saturday but the turnout for round seven of the popular protests that have rocked France appeared low. Several hundred people wearing the symbolic hi-visibility vests had gathered near the offices of France Televisions and the BFM TV channel in the centre of the capital shouting "Fake news" and calling for the resignation of President Emmanuel Macron. -France24

Protesters reportedly torched several cars next to the TV station, with the smoke visible against the Eiffel Tower.

Black smoke near the Eiffel Tower. What’s happening in #Paris? pic.twitter.com/ZwXk2Nk5ra — Dave Carson (@dpwcarson) December 29, 2018

Separately, French police deployed tear gas in the city of Rouen in Normandy during a tense stand-off with demonstrators.

The entrance to the Banque de France has been engulfed by flames and other fires have also been started. Again, in Rouen. #GiletsJaunes #ActeVIIpic.twitter.com/MTwo8BcYtP — Jordan 🌹 (@Jordan_SP1) December 29, 2018

#Update: Around 100 #GiletsJaunes protestors in the french town of #Rouen are making trouble, and police seen throwing Tear gas canisters at the crowd! pic.twitter.com/zunVQv1vcd — Sotiri Dimpinoudis (@sotiridi) December 29, 2018

Police scuffle with protesters in Toulouse, southern France

Protester kicks officer in downtown Nantes, western France

La rue Jean-Lecanuet progressivement elle aussi sous les nuages de lacrymo, le cortège des #Giletsjaunes se replie vers l’hôtel de ville pic.twitter.com/mcvzUZffcm — Jean-Baptiste Morel (@JB__Morel) December 29, 2018

On Thursday a group of Yellow Vest demonstrators attempted to storm French President Emmanuel Macron's summer retreat, though it is unclear if he was present at the time. Macron came under fire for a $39,000 swimming pool he had installed at the coastal fort.

The Yellow Vest protests began over a planned fuel-price hikes linked to climate change measures, however they soon evolved into a general protest against the Macron government. While the fuel hikes were temporarily postponed for six months, protesters continue to call for Macron's resignation.