Watch Epic Meltdown By Vape Shop Employee Triggered By Trump-Supporting Customer

An Atlanta vape shop employee with a prominent neckbeard is out of a job after getting megatriggered by a customer wearing a Trump t-shirt and a "Make America Great Again" hat.

The employee of Xhale City denied service to the Trump-supporting customer, screaming "If you do not stop recording in my store, I’m going to call the police and ask you to leave," to which the customer encouraged the employee to call the cops.

"F*ck off dude! F*ck off! Get the f*ck out of here!," screeched the employee, who then went on a rant calling President Trump a "treasonous asshole," before assaulting the customer.

"Leave the store! Leave the store! Leave the store! F*ck off! Get the f*ck out!" screamed the employee, as another customer stood by watching the incident.

In response to the incident, Xhale City announced over Facebook that the employee had been terminated. They have since shut down their Facebook page.

"Tonight, we had an employee act improperly toward a customer," reads the statement. "Xhale City does not tolerate this kind of behavior from its employees. When we identified the employee at fault, we fired him immediately. We've also spoken to the customer and apologized. We value our clients and treat them with respect and dignity, regardless of their political views."

(h/t The Gateway Pundit)