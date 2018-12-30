California Women's March Cancelled For Being "Overwhelmingly White"

Organizers of a women's march rally planned for a predominantly white area in Northern California have decided to cancel the rally over concerns that attendees would have been "overwhelmingly white" and thus not representative of the area's true demographic diversity.

In a news release, the organizers of the Eureka, Calif. march (situated about 270 miles north of San Francisco) said Friday that "the decision was made after many conversations between local social-change organizers and supporters of the march," Fox News reported.

"Up to this point, the participants have been overwhelmingly white, lacking representation from several perspectives in our community," the news release continued.

Assuming the march's organizers expected the march to involve mostly women from the area, the fact that its participants would be "overwhelmingly white" shouldn't have been a surprise. According to Census Bureau data, Humboldt County is 74% non-Hispanic white.

One participant was surprised to learn of the cancellation, and questioned why a cancellation would be beneficial.

"I was appalled to be honest," Amy Sawyer Long told the Washington Times. "I understand wanting a diverse group. However, we live in a predominantly white area...not to mention how is it beneficial to cancel? No matter the race people still want their voices heard."

The Jan. 19 rally was planned to mark the third anniversary of the original Women’s March - which was held on Jan. 21, the day after Trump's inauguration.

Instead, the event's organizers are hoping to reschedule the event for March, where it would instead honor International Women's Day.

Though the demographic makeup of participants probably isn't likely to change. Though this likely won't stop Black and Latina organizers from complaining that the women's march movement has often overlooked or disregarded their concerns.