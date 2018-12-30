NBC's Chuck Todd: "We're Not Going To Give TV Time To Climate Deniers"

NBC host Chuck Todd kicked off a full hour of discussion about Climate change on Sunday by telling "Meet the Press" viewers that there would be no debate over the topic - as the "science is settled."

"We’re not going to debate climate change, the existence of it. The Earth is getting hotter. And human activity is a major cause, period," said Todd. "We’re not going to give time to climate deniers. The science is settled, even if political opinion is not."

Meanwhile, outgoing Democratic California Governor Jerry Brown was on the show to discuss global warming - calling it a serious threat akin to what Americans faced at the beginning of WWII, and that the United States is not doing enough to address the problem.

"[N]ot even close, and not close in California, and we’re doing more than anybody else, and not close in America or the rest of the world," said Brown, adding "We’ve got to get off this idea, ‘it’s the economy, stupid.’ No, it’s the environment."

Brown also knocked President Trump over his skepticism regarding climate change.

"[Trump] is very convinced of his position," said Brown. "And his position is that there’s nothing abnormal about the fires in California or the rising sea level or all the other incidents of climate change."

Former New York City Mayor and potential 2020 presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg echoed Brown's sentiment, telling Todd "I will be out there demanding that anybody that’s running has a plan. And I want to hear the plan, and I want everybody to look at it and say whether it’s doable," said the billionaire philanthropist.

As the Daily Caller's Chris White notes:

congressional Democrats are wrestling with a new flock of activist lawmakers who are pushing the party further to the left on climate policies. One of the ideas comingfrom Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont and Democratic Rep.-elect Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York is the Green New Deal. Sanders, a self-avowed socialist, and Ocasio-Cortez want to move the U.S. to 100-percent green energy, federal job guarantees for workers forced out of their fossil fuel jobs, guaranteed minimum income and universal health care. Analysts warn the Green New Deal could come with a monster price tag. Eliminating fossil fuels and transitioning to a 100-percent renewable electric grid could cost as much as $5.2 trillion over two decades, according to a 2010 study by the conservative Heritage Foundation. That’s about $218 billion to move the grid away from coal and natural gas. -Daily Caller

Last month Todd was criticized after "Meet the Press" hosted a panelist who denied the existence of climate change.