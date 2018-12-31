Franklin Graham: Facebook Ban Felt Like A "Personal Attack"

Evangelist Franklin Graham on Sunday accused Facebook of issuing a "personal attack" against him by banning his account for 24 hours last week over the contents of a 2016 post, according to the Hill.

"Why are they going back to 2016," Graham, the son of evangelical pastor Billy Graham and president of the evangelism organization Samaritan's Purse and the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, said during an interview on Fox News. "I think it was just really a personal attack toward me."

Graham appeared on Fox and Friends to discuss the ban, where he said that the "problem with Facebook is that...if you disagree with their position on sexual orientation you can be classified as hate speech."

Thank you to @Facebook for the apology, the admission that my April 9, 2016 post didn’t go against your Community Standards, and the corrective action taken. @FoxNews has asked me to be on this morning at 9:20 to discuss this issue. pic.twitter.com/dtFGtLOtIB — Franklin Graham (@Franklin_Graham) December 30, 2018

The post in question referenced Bruce Springsteen's decision to skip a concert in North Carolina to protest the state's now-infamous "bathroom bill".

Read the text of the post below:

"He says the NC law #HB2 to prevent men from being able to use women’s restrooms and locker rooms is going 'backwards instead of forwards,'" Graham said in reference to the singer in the post. "Well, to be honest, we need to go back! Back to God. Back to respecting and honoring His commands." "The Bible is truth and I would hope [Facebook] would look to the Bible and get some instruction from God’s word."

Facebook has apologized to Graham and explained that he was mistakenly banned after the post was flagged by another user, citing a policy against using "dehumanizing language" and discrimination based on sexual orientation or race.

I thank @Facebook for their apology and I accept it. All truth is in the Lord Jesus Christ, who is “the Way, the Truth, and the Life.” I would encourage all Christians—as well as Facebook—to stand on God’s Word and His truth. pic.twitter.com/rgEsOZna3C — Franklin Graham (@Franklin_Graham) December 30, 2018

Graham thanked Facebook for its apology and for its decision to admit that his post didn't actually violate their community standards.