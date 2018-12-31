Here's How Congress Can End The Shutdown As It Enters Its 10th Day

As the partial government shutdown enters its 10th day - half as long as the longest shutdown ever, a divided Congress is still at an impasse with President Trump, who is demanding $5 billion for his southern border wall.

As Bloomberg's Erik Wasson notes, there are three ways the shutdown can go: "Trump gives up the $5 billion he wants for the wall, Democrats give Trump his wall money, or both sides come up with a face-saving deal."

I campaigned on Border Security, which you cannot have without a strong and powerful Wall. Our Southern Border has long been an “Open Wound,” where drugs, criminals (including human traffickers) and illegals would pour into our Country. Dems should get back here an fix now! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 31, 2018

And how would a face-saving deal look? Likely House Speaker Nancy Pelosi claims that the Democrat-majority house will pass legislation to fund affected federal agencies as soon as she assumes control on Jan. 3 - a plan which is not expected to contain any funding for the wall.

Senate Republicans have vowed not to vote on any bill that Trump opposes - however Moderate republicans may pressure Majority Leader mitch McConnell to put the House proposal on the floor for amendments. Congress - with the aid of moderate GOP, could back a bill to reopen the government and possibly override a Trump veto.

According to Bloomberg, here are some of the possible face-saving scenarios.