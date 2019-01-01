StratCom Apologizes For Disturbing Twitter Joke About Dropping Nukes

by Tyler Durden
Tue, 01/01/2019 - 09:45

Hours before the New Year's ball dropped in Times Square, US Strategic Command published - then swiftly deleted - a seemingly insensitive tweet making light of the US's violently interventionist foreign policy just weeks after President Trump ordered one of the biggest troop drawdowns in recent memory.

In a play on the annual ball-dropping ritual, StratCom tweeted that "if ever needed, we are #ready to drop something much, much bigger" than the New Year's ball.

A video of B-2 bombers dropping two 30,000-pound conventional weapons during a test run accompanied the video, according to the Associated Press.

Strat

After deleting the tweet, StratCom tweeted an apology: "Our previous NYE tweet was in poor taste & does not reflect our values. We apologize. We are dedicated to the security of America & allies."

But that didn't prevent a flood of tweets blasting StratCom for its insensitive stab at humor, with some joking that it was a "very late entry" for worst tweet of 2018. Others accused StratCom of treating "raining death and destruction" as some kind of joke.

Somewhere, a US StratCom social media intern is having the worst New Year's of his or her life.