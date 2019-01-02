Ethereum Overtakes Ripple As Biggest Altcoin As Cryptos Surge In 2019

Ethereum has beaten Ripple to reclaim its position as the largest altcoin by market cap, according to data from CoinMarketCap.

CoinTelegraph reports that as part of a return to positive gains throughout the top twenty cryptocurrency assets through Tuesday, ETH - which had spent multiple weeks in the number three spot - suddenly reemerged, at press time surpassing XRP’s market cap by around $500,000.

The move comes on the back of fresh controversy for both XRP and its relationship with payment network Ripple.

Confusion over whether or not Ripple can make executive decisions over the XRP spilled over into mainstream consciousness this week after United States cryptocurrency exchange Kraken publicly asked a senior executive for advice on how to name it.

image courtesy of CoinTelegraph

Ethereum, which Justin Tron had criticized for failing to capitalize on progress in its development roadmap, is up around 15% in 2019 so far, making it the best performer in the top twenty. XRP had advanced just 5% in the same period.