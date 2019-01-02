In what some have suggested is a chained liquidation stemming from the collapse of AAPL shares after-hours, multiple FX pairs are flash-crashing across the globe amid still low liquidity conditions.

USDJPY just flash-crashed a stunning 4 handles (the biggest drop since 2009 according to Reuters) to its lowest in over two years, as the JPY was suddenly panic bid against the USD, as the pair tumbled from 109 to as low as 104.87.

Pushing JPY to its strongest against the USD since Nov 2016...

In addition to JPY, AUD also crashed...

Sending AUDJPY to its lowest since 2009...

And TRY plunged, as the stench of a major carry trade unwind hits.

Meanwhile in China, the offshore yuan tumbled.

And so did Cable.

Reuters are reporting this as the biggest FX moves since 2009. Obviously exacerbated by this being the worst period for FX liquidity, but still "probably just a little glitch" as the US president would call it.

Notably, this occurred while FX futures were closed suggesting it is cash market driven rather than exchange margin calls...

Though they quickly caught on once they reopened...

The sharp moves have prompted contagious buying in safe havens.

Gold spiked...

And US Treasury yields tumbling.