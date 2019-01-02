RNC Chairwoman And Romney's Niece Sides With Trump, Says WaPo Editorial Was "Disappointing"

Mitt Romney started his career in the Senate by picking a very public fight with President Trump, publishing an editorial in the Washington Post that attacked Trump for disgracing the office of the president. But apparently, the soon-to-be-sworn in lawmaker didn't run his plans by his niece, RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel.

Because in a tweet sent Wednesday morning, McDaniel accused her uncle for contributing to a "disappointing and unproductive" atmosphere in Washington, unequivocally siding with President Trump - who endorsed Romney's senate bid and once labeled him a "straight shooter" after passing him over as secretary of state.

McDaniel said that Trump is already being attacked by the MSM and Democrats 24/7, and for an incoming Republican senator to take a shot at the president is exactly what Democrats and the media would want.

POTUS is attacked and obstructed by the MSM media and Democrats 24/7. For an incoming Republican freshman senator to attack @realdonaldtrump as their first act feeds into what the Democrats and media want and is disappointing and unproductive. https://t.co/ArhI7Bi7bo — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) January 2, 2019

In his editorial, published in Wednesday's paper, Romney accused Trump of failing to rise "to the mantle of the office" over the past two years, dashing the hopes of those - like himself - who believed Trump would ditch the sometimes crude, aggressive style that defined his campaign.

Trump slammed Romney in a tweet of his own on Wednesday, questioning whether Romney would become "the new Flake" and gloating that "I won and he lost."