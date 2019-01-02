Trump Blames December Stock Plunge On "Little Glitch"

Speaking in a Cabinet meeting from The White House, President Trump suggested that December's bloodbath in stocks was a "little glitch" and that as soon as he has the trade deal "fixed," stocks will gain once again...

"We had a little glitch in the stock market last month."

So Trump appears to have removed the blame for the collapse from Jay Powell's shoulders and taken them upon his own - signaling that the "glitch" was due to his trade war... not rate-hikes?

So, Trump's trade war sparked the worst December "glitch" since the Great Depression?