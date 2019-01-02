White House Meeting Ends Without Shutdown Deal, New Meeting Scheduled

While it will come as a surprise to no one, Congressional leaders were unable to strike a deal to end the ongoing shutdown of the federal government, now in its 12th day, at a meeting with Donald Trump on Wednesday, and the president invited them to return to the White House on Friday for further negotiations.

Both before and after the meeting there was little talk of compromise as Trump and Democrats battled over his demand for border-wall funding, all but assuring the shutdown will continue into a third week and may soon become the longest shutdown on record, surpassing the 21 record set in 1995-1996.

In an attempt to end the gridlock, incoming House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Democrats in her chamber would pass legislation to re-open the government on Thursday, pressuring Senate Republicans to follow suit. She and other Democratic leaders did not commit to a second meeting with Trump. In response, however, Senate Republican Leader McConnell said the Senate would not consider the legislation that is expected to be presented by Democrats to end the shutdown.

According to Bloomberg, the White House had staged the meeting as a briefing on border security for congressional leaders in the situation room, which however quickly turned contentious, according to people familiar with the matter.

According to one account of the meeting, Democrats challenged Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen’s claims of a crisis on the border, and Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer repeatedly demanded that Trump explain why he wouldn’t re-open six government departments and agencies unrelated to border security, the people said.

“I would look foolish,” Trump responded, to which a White House official said that while the quote was technically accurate, the president meant that he would look foolish because relenting wouldn’t comport with his beliefs about what’s required to protect Americans.

The 2nd Senate Democrat, Dick Durbin of Illinois, said that Nielsen’s briefing on the situation at the border “was not a credible presentation.”

“It was preposterous,” Durbin said. “At a time when we have the lowest level of apprehensions at the border -- stopping people from coming in illegally -- the lowest level historically, she is saying that we have all these terrorists and criminals and all these people on their way in.”

After the meeting, top Democrats and Republicans in the House and Senate emerged from the talks giving no indication they’ve changed their positions on Trump’s demand for $5 billion to fund a border wall with McConnell saying the standoff could go on for weeks.

“I don’t think any particular progress was made today, but we talked all aspects of it and it was a civil discussion,” McConnell, a Kentucky Republican, told reporters after the meeting. “And we’re hopeful that somehow in the coming days or weeks we will be able to reach an agreement.”

Meanwhile, House Democrats, who officially take control of the chamber on Thursday, plan to vote on two measures that would re-open the government, provide $1.3 billion for border security on a pro-rated basis and give time for further negotiations on border security. But that, as Trump has repeatedly stated, is not enough.

“They wanted to go on with their bill that they’re bringing up tomorrow,” House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy of California said. “The president’s been very clear it’s not the bill he’ll support.”

Pelosi, who will become speaker on Thursday, said the legislation Democrats will pass “will be based on actions taken by the Republican Senate.”

“We are asking the president to open up the government,” the California Democrat said. “We are giving him a Republican path to do that.” She then said that “we are asking the president to open up the government. We are giving him a Republican path to do that. Why would he not do it?”

Despite Trump's invitation to return for future negotiations, Democratic leaders didn’t say whether they’d return to the White House on Friday as the president requested. He extended the invitation because the meeting’s participants agreed it would be easier for Democrats to negotiate after the House holds leadership elections, according to one person in the meeting.

The Democrats portrayed the shutdown as a fake crisis, accusing Trump and congressional Republicans of using the budget standoff as leverage to secure money for an unnecessary project that was the president’s top campaign promise.