"You Have To Be Crazy To Start A Hedge Fund In This Environment"

2018 was the worst year for hedge funds since the financial crisis - just ask David Einhorn who had his worst year on record - and according to Bloomberg, 2019 is slated to be the worst environment that new hedge funds have seen to raise money in years.

In fact, only one manager looking to start anew this year is going to start with more than $1 billion: Woodline Partners, founded by Citadel veterans Michael Rockefeller and Karl Kroeker, is based in San Francisco and is said to be focusing on technology and healthcare companies.

Additional funds opening in 2019 or slated to open in 2019 – many started by veterans of hedge funds that are now winding down - have all fallen short of the $1 billion mark.

For instance, Todd Westhus’s new fund started today with $500 million under management and a former trader from BlueCrest Capital started the year with $800 million under management. Another duo from Highfields Capital Management is set to open later in 2019 with about $500 million.

Given the success of passive funds over the last decade, and with major market indices rising significantly across the board, hedge funds have fallen out of favor heading into 2019.

Ilana Weinstein, founder and chief executive officer of hedge fund recruiter IDW Group stated: “You have to be borderline crazy to be starting a hedge fund in this environment and the only way you should do it is if you feel you have something differentiated to offer" which after a generation of thesis and idea convergence (if lots and lots of idea dinners) few do.

As a result, many fledgling funds will find 2019 to be even more difficult than 2018, where managers like Michael Gelband’s ExodusPoint Capital Management and Dan Sundheim’s D1 Capital Partners started with commitments like $8 billion and $4 billion, respectively.

Meanwhile, according to Bloomberg, over the first three quarters in 2018, $11.1 billion left hedge funds, marking the second time in three years that active managers saw outflows. This compares to 2008 where at least seven new firms started with $1 billion or more.

Bloomberg also highlighted several other fund openings slated for 2019: