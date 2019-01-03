Coulter: Trump "Will Fold" On Border Wall; Would Accept Fence "Like Exactly What Israel Has"

Conservative pundit and author Ann Coulter said on Wednesday that President Trump will cave on his $5 billion demand to fund his border wall currently at the center of a partial government shutdown.

Discussing the issue with radio host Mark Simone, Coulter admitted "the president and I have had a little tiff."

"For one thing, he actually did shut down the government — though don’t worry, he will fold in the end."

Coulter decried the president last month after the senate passed a continuing resolution to stave off a government shutdown that didn’t allocate funding for a border wall. Trump reversed course shortly after, re-upping his demand for a border wall and sending the government into a partial shutdown that’s now on day 12. Coulter added “the one person who deserves the most credit of all — for going ballistic when Trump caved on wall funding right before Christmas — which I think we got him to take back — is Matt Drudge. He was the one who put it up as the siren.” “It just shows you how the media is so terrified of Drudge that they will not mention him,” she said, adding the media would rather focus on Fox News. “Fox was like three days behind the game.” -Mediaite

Exactly what Israel has?

Coulter told Breitbart News this week that she would accept a "fence" instead of a complete "wall," as long as it was modeled after the one built in Israel.

"I would like exactly what Israel has. I wish Israel would build it. … Israel is a country that has to be concerned about security, and a country with some self-respect, and hat they’ve done — it’s just stunning — this year they started on an underwater wall which will be part-wall and part-fence," Coulter told SiriusXM's Breitbart News Tonight with hosts Joel Pollak and Rebecca Mansour.

Incoming Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) told NBC News earlier this week that Democrats would not provide money for President Donald Trump’s “wall,” though she was not asked whether she would accept a “fence,” which Democrats have voted for in the past. Coulter added, “[Israel’s] border-wall with Egypt, I believe, is part-wall and part-fence. It was 99 point-something effective. It’s about 16 feet high, hundreds of miles long, but 99 percent effective wasn’t good enough for Israel. This is the attitude our country should be taking if you care about your country. So in certain parts along the wall they added ten feet, all with razor wire at the top. The number of illegal immigrants from Africa has fallen to zero. Zero point zero. It is now 100 percent effective.” Coulter continued, “The reason you turn to Israel is they’re an ally. They have major security concerns. They take their security and the safety of their people seriously. They’ve been working on various walls since I think around 2002. They have loads of experience.” -Breitbart

"We often turn to Israel for tips on how to deal with terrorism, [and] how to do airport security. In fact, that’s one thing we ought to be able to get out of Kushner. How about he call up Netanyahu? As a gesture of friendship to America, let Netanyahu give a speech talking about the great success of their wall and how it’s kept their country safe and secure. Just a little tip to America, like, ‘Look what we’ve done," Coulter continued.

