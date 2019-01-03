Gundlach's Total Return Fund Beat All Fixed-Income Rivals In 2018

Jim Cramer is going to love this.

Jeff Gundlach's $47.2 billion DoubleLine Total Return Bond Fund notched a 1.8% gain in 2018, making it the best performer among the world's ten largest bond funds, according to Bloomberg.

The fund, which focuses on mortgage-backed securities, beat 97% of bond funds tracked by Morningstar during what was a brutal year for bond investors (and equity investors, and risk parity, and macro, and...). By comparison, the Barclays Aggregate Total Return Bond Index returned 0.1%. Since launching the fund in 2010, Gundlach's Total Return fund has reaped average annual returns of 5.9%, compared with 3.2% for the Barclays US Agg.

As of Nov. 30, the fund invested in more than 2,200 securities, including 26% of its portfolio in non-agency mortgage-backed securities, 25% in collateralized mortgage obligations, 22% in agency pass-throughs and 8% in commercial MBS. Meanwhile, Gundlach had no exposure to corporate debt (which badly underperformed after yields fell to record tights early in the year) and only 3.4% of his AUM in Treasuries.

These were the top-five performing funds (per Bloomberg):

DoubleLine Total Return Bond (DBLTX): $47.2 billion (1.75%)

Lord Abbett Short Duration Income (LLDYX): $41.7 billion (1.43%)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt (VWIUX): $58 billion (1.33%)

Vanguard Short-Term Investment-Grade (VFSUX): $58.3 billion (0.96%)

Pimco Income Fund (PIMIX): $108 billion (0.58%)

And after Gundlach told CNBC earlier this year that he expects equities to enter a bear market in 2019, he believes "high quality bonds" are the way to go.