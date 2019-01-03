Nancy Pelosi Reelected Speaker Of The House

After quashing a nascent leadership challenge late last year and successfully courting most of the House's incoming freshmen - including many members of the Dems resurgent progressive wing like Bronx Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez - Nancy Pelosi has been re-elected Speaker of the House, making her the first lawmaker to ever serve two non-consecutive stints in the position.

Following a rousing nominating speech by Brooklyn Congressman Hakeen Jeffries, who declared that House Democrats are "down with NDP" [Nancy D'Alesandro Pelosi], the speaker vote began. With 431 members present, to win the speakership, a contender would need a simple majority of 216, meaning Pelosi could lose 18 Democrats and still make it to 217, according to CNN.

Only 16 Democrats signed a letter saying they would oppose Pelosi. Two of these include newly elected representatives including New York Rep. Max Rose and Virginia Rep. Abigail Spanberger, who flipped Republican districts partly due to their promises to oppose Pelosi.

"Without question, Nancy Pelosi has a track record of legislative success that is unparalleled in modern American history," he said. "In the 116th Congress, she will continue to fight hard for the people," Jeffries said. "House Democrats are down with NDP: Nancy D'Alesandro Pelosi, the once and future speaker."

After retaking the speakership, which Pelosi previously held between 2007 and 2011, the California Congresswoman plans to immediately push through a spending bill to end the government shutdown, which entered its 13th day on Thursday. However, because it doesn't include funding for a border wall, it's extremely unlikely that President Trump would sign it. The House is also expected to vote on a rules package that notably includes a revival of the "Gephardt rule," named for former House Majority Leader Dick Gephardt, which would automatically raise the debt ceiling when a budget is passed. Members would also be prohibited from serving on corporate boards and a provision banning headwear on the floor is expected to be lifted to accommodate Rep. Ilhan Omar, the first Congresswoman to wear the hijab. However, some Dems are expected to oppose the rules package over the "pay as you go" rule, known as PAYGO, which would require any increase in entitlement spending to be offset by cuts in other entitlement programs, or by new revenue sources, so as not to further blow out the federal budget deficit, according to CBS News.

Rep. Liz Cheney, the new chairwoman of the Republican caucus, nominated Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, and most Republicans voted for him.

Several celebrities attended the vote, including legendary jazz singer Tony Bennett and "Project Runway" host Tim Gunn.

In a speech after winning the gavel, Pelosi is expected to discuss "Democratic priorities" like income inequality and climate change.

Pelosi's term as speaker is expected to be marked by a much more aggressive opposition to President Trump, as various House committees launch investigations into President Trump's business dealings and conduct while in office. In an interview with Today published last night, Pelosi said she would be open to impeaching and indicting Trump - so long as it isn't rooted solely in "political purposes."