Nomura On The USDJPY Flash Crash: "Picking Up Pennies Ahead Of A Steam Roller"

Submitted by Nomura's Bilal Hafeez

"Picking up pennies ahead of a steam roller" and “up the escalator and down the elevator shaft”

These are the two of the most commonly used expressions to characterise the dynamics of FX carry trades. That is, you steadily pick up small returns for months before you lose it all in one day. Today’s collapse in USD/JPY from around 109.5 to an intraday low of 104.9 can be seen in that light. That low essentially reverses the almost 10% spot gains seen since the eerily similar USD/JPY low of 104.7 in April 2018 (see first chart).

Fundamentals still bearish USD/JPY

Over the past few hours there has been a bounce in USD/JPY to 107.8, suggesting that early year poor liquidity has contributed to the moves. The larger question is whether we have seen the worst for USD/JPY. In our year-ahead dollar piece we argued that USD/JPY will reach 100-105 over 2019, but we didn’t expect the move to happen in the first week. The fundamentals laid out in that piece for a lower USD/JPY still hold though – poor US current account dynamics, US carry being too low for US risks and US growth outperformance fading. So unless the US cycle turns up, we think it’s hard to turn too structurally bullish USD/JPY even at these levels.

But watch positioning for a short-term bounce

As for a shorter-term bounce in USD/JPY, positioning information could be of more use. Last year, it was only when long USD/JPY positioning was completely unwound that USD/JPY stabilised and started to rally. The latest positioning data we have only goes up to 18 December and it shows large long USD/JPY positions. We should get more IMM positioning data at the end of the week, and if that shows meaningful declines in longs, then that could be more positive for USD/JPY.