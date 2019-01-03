Pence: No Shutdown Deal Without Border Wall Funding

Vice President Mike Pence told Fox News' Tucker Carlson on Thursday that there will be absolutely no deal to end the government shutdown without funding for a border wall.

"Our focus is on border security. What we've completely focused on is keeping the President's promise, to build a wall and to pass legislation that provides other support for border security," said Pence.

Pence also said that Trump wants to negotiate, noting that "the better part of a year ago the President expressed a willingness to deal with the issue of dreamers in a compassionate way."

That said, the bottom line is this according to the Vice President: "We will have no deal without a wall"