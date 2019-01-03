Seven Chinese Charts Of Doom Following Apple's Warning

Following Apple's warning over quarterly revenue guidance due to "lower than anticipated iPhone revenue, primarily in Greater China," all eyes are now on the USA's largest trading partner.

And as the Wall Street Journal notes, the current economic slowdown in China is different than previous downturns "because this time Chinese consumers are taking a hit."

A less-certain economic outlook, the trade fight with the U.S., rising living costs and expectations of slower income growth are weighing on household spending. Meanwhile, slowing sales, rising costs and trade-related uncertainties are squeezing businesses’ profit margins, from retailers to manufacturers. -WSJ

To that end, here are seven China charts that should keep investors up at night.

Retail-sales growth cratered to its lowest level in 15 years in November, as Beijing's efforts to slash personal income tax failed to lift spending.

Property Sales have also moderated significantly in the last three years, which may lead local governments to ease restrictions on home purchases in 2019 according to analysts.

Chinese auto makers have also been feeling the heat from sagging sales, seeing their largest drop in almost seven years during November - marking the fifth straight monthly decline. The industry is on track for its first annual sales drop in nearly 30 years.

Consumption tax revenue cratered in October to the tune of 61.6% year-over-year, only to drop 71.2% in November. The indicator of cojnsumer spending is a tax imposed on luxury goods such as jewelry and high-end cosmetics, or items deemed to be environmentally unfriendly such as cars and gasoline.

Industrial profits have been cooling since May of last year after hitting double-digit growth in 2017, as subdued factory price gains and slower sales took their toll.

The Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) contracted in december following nearly two years of expansion. "The downbeat PMI readings suggest China’s economic growth likely decelerated further in the final quarter of 2018 and the slowdown is expected to continue this year," according to the Journal.

Lastly, China's GDP has slowed to its weakest pace in almost 10 years during the third quarter, and is expected to slow further over 2019. GDP is expected to fall to 6.4% in the fourth quarter, down a smidge from third quarter growth of 6.5%.