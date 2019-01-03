Trump "Reveals" Elizabeth Warren's 2020 Campaign Slogan

As Elizabeth Warren inches closer to officially launching her campaign after creating an exploratory committee earlier in the week and announcing plans to visit Iowa and close a committee to solicit donations from large donors, President Trump - who earlier this week said you'd have to ask the senator's "psychiatrist" whether she really thinks she can win - chimed in on twitter to take a jab at Warren's embarrassing Native American heritage gaffe.

In one of the most memorable (and embarrassing) political missteps of 2018, Warren released results of a DNA test to "prove" her Native American ancestry, only to discover that she might be as little as 1/1,024th Native - which would actually be less than much of the US white population.

Warren, who has insisted that she wants to "remake capitalism" to favor American workers over corporations, and has positioned herself as an indefatigable foe of Wall Street, will likely face a crowded field that could include several of her Senate colleagues.