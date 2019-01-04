Federated Employees Fired For Showing Topless Putin During Bloomberg TV Interview

Federated Investors fired at least two employees after a man made an "OK" hand gesture behind the back of Federated senior equities strategist Linda Duessel, who was being interviewed live on Bloomberg TV on Dec. 20.

Later in the interview, an image of what appears to be a shirtless image of Russian president Vladimir Putin on horseback was displayed on a computer screen.

"We apologize to anyone who was offended, said Federated spokeswoman Meghan McAndrew. "Very simply, Federated does not condone and will not tolerate unprofessional conduct of any kind. Federated seeks to treat all employees, clients, shareholders, viewers and our fellow human beings with dignity and respect."

"After we became aware of the conduct, we conducted an internal investigation of the incident and as a result the individuals involved are no longer with the firm," said McAndrew.

This isn't the first instance of trolling using the "ok" hand gesture. During the confirmation hearings for Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, his former clerk Zina Bash was accused of flashing the symbol on live television after . After initially denying it, she did it again the next day.

The best part: the entire thing was fabricated by 4chan users to troll the left, and the symbol has nothing to do with white supremacy. "We must flood twitter and other social media websites with spam, claiming that the OK hand sign is a symbol of white supremacy," reads a Feb. 2017 posting on the popular imageboard.