"Impeach The Mother-F**ker" - On First Day In Office, Muslim Congresswoman Slams Trump

One of America's first two Muslim congresswomen has explained in succinct and direct words exactly what the new "most diverse ever" Congress' goals are in the next session.

Just hours after being sworn in, Democratic Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib promised to go after President Trump, telling a group of left-wing supporters at a rally held by MoveOn near Capitol Hill, she would help Democrats “impeach the motherfucker.”

We got congresspeople out here calling the president a mother fucker pic.twitter.com/GCXSPQbPb8 — Barstool News Network (@BarstoolNewsN) January 4, 2019

Interestingly, as The Daily Caller reported, new speaker Pelosi said in an interview on Thursday that she will withhold a decision on impeachment plans until special counsel Robert Mueller issues his report in the Russia investigation:

“Well we have to wait and see what happens with the Mueller report. We shouldn’t be impeaching for a political reason, and we shouldn’t avoid impeachment for a political reason. We just have to see how it comes.”

But, that did not stop her underlings from starting to ramp up the rhetoric, as Tlaib's remarks came just after Democrats officially took over the House with Democratic California Rep. Brad Sherman already reintroducing articles of impeachment against Trump.