Trump Speaks After Threatening To Keep Government Closed "For Months Or years"

President Trump delivered remarks following an 11:30 a.m. meeting in the White House with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), House Majority Whip Steny Hoyer (D-MD), Sen. Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and other congressional leaders.

Watch Live:

Discussing the border wall, Trump said "We're not playing games, we have to do it."

“We’re not playing games. We have to do it,” Trump said of the wall, adding it’s vital to “national security” — Jordan Fabian (@Jordanfabian) January 4, 2019

The President added "I think we'll have to build a steel wall instead of a concrete one ... although steel is more expensive."

Trump admits that a steel wall would be more expensive than a non-steel wall, but he says he probably wants to do a steel wall "because I really feel the other side feels better about it." (The other side does not feel substantially better about it.) — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) January 4, 2019

Trump just claimed that former PRESIDENTS OF THE UNITED STATES have privately told him that he's doing things they should have done re: the border. Seems highly unlikely this ever happened and should be pretty easy to verify. — Robert Maguire (@RobertMaguire_) January 4, 2019

President Trump confirmed that he said the shutdown could last for months or years.

***

Pelosi and Schumer spoke outside the White House immediately following the meeting, where Schumer said that Trump threatened to keep government closed for months or years.

Watch (fast forward to 2 hours, 12 minutes):