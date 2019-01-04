Trump Speaks After Threatening To Keep Government Closed "For Months Or years"

Fri, 01/04/2019 - 13:59

President Trump delivered remarks following an 11:30 a.m. meeting in the White House with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), House Majority Whip Steny Hoyer (D-MD), Sen. Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and other congressional leaders.

Discussing the border wall, Trump said "We're not playing games, we have to do it." 

The President added "I think we'll have to build a steel wall instead of a concrete one ... although steel is more expensive."

President Trump confirmed that he said the shutdown could last for months or years. 

Pelosi and Schumer spoke outside the White House immediately following the meeting, where Schumer said that Trump threatened to keep government closed for months or years.

