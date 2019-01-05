Most Expensive Tuna Ever Sold Fetches $3.1 Million At Tokyo Auction

As per the traditions of a popular Tokyo fish market, fishmongers every year gather to try and outbid one another for the first Bluefin Tuna of the year. This year, the catch fetched a record-breaking sum of $3.1 million, or 333.6 million yen.

Kiyoshi Kimura, owner if the Sushizanmai chain, won the bidding for the the 278-kg fish which was caught off the coast of northern Japan's Aomori prefecture - double the previous record sum from 2013, an auction that was also won by Kimura.

Speaking to reporters after the annual auction, Kimura said the fish would be served at regular prices at a Sushizanmai outlet in Tsukiji on Saturday. He estimating that the fish would end up costing an average of more than $200 per serving, per Bloomberg.

"The tuna looks so tasty and very fresh, but I think I did too much," Kimura said. "I expected it would be between 30 million and 50 million yen, or 60 million yen at the highest, but it ended up 5 times more."

Saturday's event was the first New Year auction for Tokyo's new Toyosu market. Its predecessor, the famed Tsukiji fish market, closed last year to make room for temporary parking for the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics.