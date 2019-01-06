Schiff: Trump Can't Complain About Cursing After "Turning My Name Into Profanity"

"Little Adam Schitt" apparently hasn't gotten over President Trump's incessant twitter taunts...and he wants the president to know it. During a Sunday interview, Schiff argued that "no one has done more to debase the political sphere than Donald Trump" in response to criticisms from Trump, his allies and even several Democrats responding to comments made by Michigan Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib, who ignited a controversy this week when she declared that newly elected House Democrats would "impeach the motherf**ker," referring to Trump.

Schiff argued that it was hypocritical of the president to condemn Tlaib's use of profanity given his own history of cursing during public comments, as well as the fact that he turned Schiff's name "into a profanity."

"I'm in a unique position to say this," Schiff noted, "considering the president turned my name into a profanity."

Asked about Tlaib's comments during an interview on Friday, Trump said he "thought her comments were disgraceful."

As the Hill pointed out, this is one issue where several powerful Democrats openly admit that they agree with the president.

Several Democrats have distanced themselves from Tlaib's remark, including Sen. Doug Jones...who earlier in the CNN program said his constituents would never speak that way about the president. "Even the most progressive of the constituents I have," he said. "They know better than to use that kind of language about the president of the United States, regardless of the coarse language that the president uses in public." Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) previously said of Tlaib's remark that "I wouldn’t use that language," but added that she is "not in the censorship business."

Acting Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney told CNN on Sunday that he doesn't believe anybody blames the president for "coarsening the discourse"...well, presumably aside from Schiff.

“The President does use coarse language in private a lot with us. … But no, I don’t think anybody blames the President of the coarsening of the language,” acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney says. pic.twitter.com/nAzNGDuzEx — State of the Union (@CNNSotu) January 6, 2019

As a reminder, here's the now-infamous Trump tweet where the president compared one of his least-favorite Congressmen to a piece of human excrement.