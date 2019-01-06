'Fat Cat Friday' - FTSE 100 CEOs Have Already Out-Earned The Average Worker For 2019

Friday marked the so-called 'Fat Cat Friday' in the UK - the day on which the average FTSE CEO earns the annual wage of the average full-time worker.

As Statista's Martin Armstrong notes, according to the latest calculations by the High Pay Centre and the Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development, at 1pm on Friday, after 29 hours of work, this figure was reached.

As Statista's infographic shows, the median earnings of a FTSE 100 CEO were £3.9 million in 2017...

This compares to £29,574 for the typical employee in the country last year.

Last year, it took the CEOs two hours longer to reach this milestone.