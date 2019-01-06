Petition Calls To Rename Fifth Avenue In Front Of Trump Tower: "President Barack H. Obama Avenue"

Almost 17,000 people have signed a petition in New York City to rename the street in front of Trump Tower after former Barack Hussein Obama II.

A MoveOn petition is gaining traction over the weekend would rename the stretch of Fifth Avenue between 56th and 57th streets to be "President Barack H. Obama Avenue."

The petition would force President Trump to change the address of his Trump Tower building, where Donald Trump 2020 presidential campaign will be headquartered on the 15th floor, said The Hill.

As of Sunday afternoon, the petition had approximately 16,878 signatures, a 390% jump in signatures since Friday morning.

“We request the New York City Mayor and City Council do the same by renaming a block of Fifth Avenue after the former president who saved our nation from the Great Recession, achieved too many other accomplishments to list, and whose two terms in office were completely scandal-free,” the petition states.

A stretch of highway in Los Angeles was recently renamed after the former commander in chief.

"The City of Los Angeles recently honored former President Barack Obama by renaming a stretch of the 134 Freeway near Downtown LA in his honor," the petition notes.

For the roadway to be renamed, the New York City Council would have to approve the bill and Mayor Bill de Blasio would have to sign off on it.

Last month, the council voted to name a city street after the hip-hop group Wu-Tang Clan.

According to NPR News, the council voted 48-0 during its last meeting of 2018 to co-name the street and several more after the group and other notable musicians, such as Notorious B.I.G. (born Christopher Wallace), Woody Guthrie and poet Audre Lorde.

The move to rename the street in front of Trump Tower seems very far-fetched, but with the council on a tear renaming streets after legendary hip-hop stars, it would not shock us if Trump Tower one day is sitting on "President Barack H. Obama Avenue."