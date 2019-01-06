Sears Prepares For Liquidation As Lampert's 11th Hour Bid Fails

Sears Holdings Corp is readying plans for a liquidation after Chairman Eddie Lampert's bid to pull approximately 425 stores out of bankruptcy was rejected, according to Bloomberg, citing people familiar with the matter.

Lampert offered a $4.6 billion package backed by lenders Bank of America and Citigroup, as well as a new participant in the deal - Royal Bank of Canada. The three institutions offered to provide a $950 million basset-backed loan and $350 million revolving line of credit to back Lampert's bid, which would secure the jobs of roughly 50,000 workers of the company's $68,000.

According to Bloomberg's sources, there were gaps in Lampert's financing package and the plan would not have provided enough cash to cover bankruptcy-related costs. It also undervalued inventory and other assets compared to what liquidators were promising to pay.

Part of Lampert's bid relied on the forgiveness of $1.3 billion of Sears debt held by his hedge fund, ESL Investments Inc.

The retailer started laying the groundwork for a liquidation after meetings Friday in which its advisers weighed the merits of a $4.4 billion bid by Lampert’s hedge fund to buy Sears as a going concern, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the discussions are private. If the 125-year-old retailer does die in bankruptcy -- like Toys “R” Us in 2018, and Borders Group Inc. in 2011 -- it would mark the largest fatality yet in the retail apocalypse prompted by a shift to online shopping. -Bloomberg