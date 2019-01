While all three remain well below the Trillion-Dollar Maginot Line, weakness in AAPL and strength in AMZN relative to MSFT has seen the world's richest man's firm surge to become the world's largest US-listed company...

This is the first time since Oct 2004 that AMZN is bigger than AAPL.

AAPL dip-buyers remain absent...

Bezos also had a good night at The Golden Globes...

Easy eh?