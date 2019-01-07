Graphic: Chairman Of Germany's Far-Right Party Brutally Beaten Within Inch Of His Life In "Assassination Attempt"

Frank Magnitz, Chairman of Germany's right-wing AfD party, was beaten within an inch of his life on Monday by three men as he left a New Year's reception, according to the AfD Bremen Facebook page, which adds that he was knocked unconscious with a wooden board and repeatedly kicked in the head.

The attack on Magnitz was stopped after the "courageous" intervention of a construction worker, according to the Facebook post. The AfD Chairman is currently in the hospital with serious injuries, as well as police protection since the incident has been ruled to be politically motivated.

While the attackers have not been identified, AfD notes in its Facebook post that both the Left and Germany's Social Democratic Party (SPD) support Antifa and its attacks, and asks rhetorically "Is this what the other political parties want?"

"Again and again, the AfD is the focus of left-wing attacks that are not condemned or even supported by the other parties," reads the post. "Today is a black day for democracy in Germany."