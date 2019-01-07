Great American Blue State Exodus

Authored by Graham Noble via Liberty Nation,

People are fleeing the northeast but they need to leave their old values behind with their old lives...

The most talked-about story of the day is a real humanitarian tragedy. It is the story of a great wave of miserable humanity fleeing oppressive regimes to find a better life. Their journey is arduous but they are not all worthy of our sympathy, as many of them simply refuse to assimilate into their new surroundings should they complete their migration successfully. Instead, they complain, expect certain privileges, and stick to their old ways rather than conform to the local culture and customs. We are speaking, of course, about Americans who flee the Northeast to settle in the South.

Other than the gorgeous fall colors, there is not much to like about the blue states crushed together in the top right-hand corner of the American map. The climate is unpleasant, the cities overcrowded, the general mood cold and indifferent, and practically the only decent food is that which has been culturally appropriated from other parts of the world.

To make things even worse, the taxes are high and the laws are many. Corrupt politicians rule with an iron fist. Individual freedom is almost unheard of. Think of banana republics without the bananas and you get a pretty good idea.

Escape From New Jersey

Perhaps the least appealing of these unappealing states is New Jersey, comically known as the Garden State. New York’s mentally-challenged cousin, New Jersey witnessed the largest exodus of any American state in 2018, according to a report in The New York Post. The Empire State itself wasn’t far behind.

The Post quotes United Van Lines – the company that conducted the survey into internal U.S. migration – as stating “The Northeast region continues to see more residents leaving than moving in, with 57 percent of all moves within the Northeast US being outbound moves.”

Census Bureau figures show that, in 2016 and 2017, every state in the Northeast and Upper Midwest – with the exceptions of Maine and Minnesota – saw a net loss of population. So, where are these wretches fleeing to? The South, the Southwest, and the Pacific Northwest were the regions that saw population growth.

Build That Wall!

The time has come, perhaps, to talk about tighter controls on migration.

Many of those who flee the socialist dystopias of New England, New York, Maryland, New Jersey, and so on, may be trying to evade the high taxes and soul-crushing cultures but they carry with them – like tuberculosis – their Democratic values and spread this infection to their new homes. This is why the wonderful state of Virginia is now barely recognizable as a “Southern” state and North Carolina is going down the same, dismal road.

The Mason-Dixon Line has been breached but it is not too late to build that wall. The rest of the South can still be saved and the caravans from Trenton and Albany can be diverted across the Midwest to Colorado and New Mexico. Let them cross the desert; it may give them a more sympathetic view of the founders of Israel, after all.

The moral of the story – for those fleeing the Northeast and California to settle in other states as well as for those who escape Central America to come to the U.S. – is this: Leave your flags behind, leave your old habits behind, and, most of all, leave behind the stupid values which made the places you are leaving so unbearable to begin with. Those of us who are already here in the places to which you are fleeing do not have to accommodate you or your way of life; it is you who must conform to our values.