Trump Slams "Crazed Lunatics" In The "Fake News Media"

Though trash is piling up in National Parks and the partial government shutdown is now tied for the second-longest on record, President Trump is riding high after Friday's blockbuster jobs report, which sent US stocks soaring.

But that hasn't stopped him from lashing out at one of his favorite targets - the "fake news" media - on Monday, even as the first round of trade talks with China have begun in Beijing and stocks are pointing to a higher open. In a series of tweets, Trump slammed the media as a bunch of "crazed lunatics" who use "non-existent sources & write stories that are totally fiction."

He added that they have "given up on the TRUTH!" despite the fact that "Our Country is doing so well."

With all of the success that our Country is having, including the just released jobs numbers which are off the charts, the Fake News & totally dishonest Media concerning me and my presidency has never been worse. Many have become crazed lunatics who have given up on the TRUTH!... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 7, 2019

...The Fake News will knowingly lie and demean in order make the tremendous success of the Trump Administration, and me, look as bad as possible. They use non-existent sources & write stories that are total fiction. Our Country is doing so well, yet this is a sad day in America! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 7, 2019

In a third tweet, Trump revived his rhetoric referring to the media as the "enemy of the people."

....The Fake News Media in our Country is the real Opposition Party. It is truly the Enemy of the People! We must bring honesty back to journalism and reporting! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 7, 2019

Trump's decision to lash out at the press comes as Trump says he's considering declaring a "national emergency" to force the US Army to build the wall. Many in the media have blamed Trump for the shutdown, though Democrats - by refusing to even consider a compromise - are equally responsible for the deadlock.