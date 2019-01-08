Ginsburg To Miss Supreme Court Arguments For Second Day

Just as the political media is watching the "shutdown" days mounting up, we suspect the left is watching morosely as US Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg extends her first ever absence from arguments into a second day.

The 85-year-old Clinton appointee will work from home for the second day following the removal of two malignant cancerous growths from her left lung on Dec. 21 according to court spokeswoman Kathy Arberg. Ginsburg was released on Christmas day from a New York hospital.

The cancer was discovered one week after Ginsburg broke her ribs in a November 7 fall after doctors noticed growths on her lung.

The oldest Supreme Court Justice has battled cancer twice in the past, once in 1999 and then in 2009 when she underwent surgery for pancreatic cancer - neither of which kept her away from court.

As a reminder, Trump - who would pick Ginsberg's successor should she pass away during his term in office - was able to put aside their differences and wish her a "full and speedy recovery" in December.

Wishing Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg a full and speedy recovery! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 22, 2018

So far, during her absence this week, he has not.