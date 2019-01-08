'Hate Speech' Convictions Soar Tenfold As Sweden Cracks Down On Migration Critics

Authored by Emma R. via VoE,

Head of online hate speech monitoring group “Näthatsgranskaren” Tomas Åberg receives tax funds for mass reporting pensioners and others who write critically about migration on Facebook.

And now he claims that his reports to the police have resulted in almost 150 hate speech convictions.

“1,218 police reports 2017-2018. 144 hate speech sentences, from 214 notifications. Many are waiting for prosecution!”, writes “Näthatsgranskaren” (The Online Hate Speech Monitor) on Twitter.

👮‍♀️1 218 polisanmälningar 2017-2018.

⚖️ 144 näthatsdomar, från 214 anmälningar. Många väntar på åtal!

✔ 10x ökning av fällande domar.



The group also states that its state-financed operations have led to a tenfold increase in the number of hate speech convictions in Sweden, reports Fria Tider.

Over the year, they further “researched, collaborated, and lectured on, among others, the Council of Europe’s conference on criminal online hate speech”, they claim.

The authority MUCF, which finances left-wing extremist organisations such as Expo, has so far granted just over €150.000 in contributions to the Online Hate Speech Monitor.

The group is run by Tomas Åberg, who a few years ago was investigated for extensive animal cruelty but escaped charges by avoiding being served the lawsuit.

Most of the contribution from MUCF goes to paying his salary.

Last spring, Åberg was nominated for the “Swedish Hero” award by one of Sweden’s major newspapers Aftonbladet.

However, the nomination was withdrawn when it was discovered that he had tortured his own animals to death.

The fact that the “Swedish Hero” event was sponsored by the pet insurance company Agria, probably had something to do with the decision to disqualify him.