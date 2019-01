"Sell the news" on China trade talks? An ugly JOLTS print? Ginsburg out for a 2nd day? Or just someone pulled the algos' plug?

Banks stocks have been dumped since the open...

Maybe, just maybe, nothing has changed from pre-Xmas Eve and the short squeeze is now out of ammo?

After the biggest two-day short squeeze since Brexit, "Most Shorted" stocks are sinking again...

High yield bonds are rolling over after two days of epic squeeze...

Are stocks about to catch down to Bonds and USD...