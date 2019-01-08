Manafort's Lawyers Accidentally Reveal He Lied To Mueller About Kremlin-Linked Offer

In an embarrassing twist to the ongoing Paul Manafort legal saga, Manafort's attorneys have inadvertently revealed some of the lies that Paul Manafort allegedly told Special Counsel Robert Mueller, according to a reporter from the Guardian.

Because they failed to redact their filings, Manafort's attorneys revealed that their client "lied about sharing polling data with Konstantin Kilimnik", a former purportedly Kremlin-connected aide to Manafort who has been accused of participating in Manafort's efforts to conceal his income from his consulting work for former Ukrainian strongman Viktor Yanukovich.

🚨 NEW: Paul Manafort's attorneys failed to properly redact their filing. They reveal that Mueller alleges Manafort "lied about sharing polling data with Mr. Kilimnik related to the 2016 presidential campaign". Konstantin Kilimnik has alleged ties to Russian intelligence. 🚨 — Jon Swaine (@jonswaine) January 8, 2019

The filings also revealed that Manafort "was in contact with a third party" who had asked permission to drop Manafort's name during a meeting with the president.

Manafort attorneys also accidentally reveal via failed redaction that Mueller says Manafort was in contact with "a third-party asking permission to use Mr. Manafort’s name as an introduction in the event the third-party met the President." — Jon Swaine (@jonswaine) January 8, 2019

In response to the Guardian reporter's tweets, another twitter user shared the text from the filing.

The sentence @jonswaine reported is in the second redaction. pic.twitter.com/IjH3b9T27A — southpaw (@nycsouthpaw) January 8, 2019

In the same filing, Manafort's lawyers also revealed that Mueller suspected Manafort of lying about authorizing the "third party" to communicate with administration officials on his behalf. Manafort had reportedly told Mueller that he didn't have any direct or indirect communications with the administration.

In new court filing, attorneys for Paul Manafort seem to confirm he was in contact with members of the Trump administration after they took office. They deny Mueller's allegations of wide-ranging lying. pic.twitter.com/2y0GeOPlvZ — Jon Swaine (@jonswaine) January 8, 2019

The mistake was made when redacting the document: Reporters were able to access the blacked-out text by copy it from under the redactions.

When Paul Manafort's lawyers submitted their latest pleading in federal court, they *tried* to redact some portions. They failed. You can copy the text right from underneath the black boxes. *facepalm* https://t.co/2gvYqsmE0i — David Martosko (@dmartosko) January 8, 2019

In the filing, Manafort's lawyers also revealed that he was suffering from depression and anxiety and is at times confined to a wheelchair because of gout. The filing also contained their response to allegations that Manafort lied to the special counsel, with his lawyers arguing that Manafort's "lies" were really just cases of mistaken or muddled memory.