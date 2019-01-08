Tired Of Trump? Then Try Watching Stormy Daniels Fold Laundry In Her Underwear

Are you too exhausted with shutdown-related partisan bickering to watch President Trump's speech from the southern border Tuesday night? Well, lucky for you, Stormy Daniels is taking a break from raising the money needed to pay back the legal fees she owes the president to offer some counter-programming (and maybe drum up some more publicity for her book).

Beginning at 9 pm ET, Daniels will be folding laundry in her underwear on Instagram Live.

If you're looking for anything even remotely worth watching tonight at 9pm EST, I will be folding laundry in my underwear for 8 minutes on Instagram live. https://t.co/GhMowscZMP — Stormy Daniels (@StormyDaniels) January 8, 2019

Tune in - if you dare.