Tired Of Trump? Then Try Watching Stormy Daniels Fold Laundry In Her Underwear

by Tyler Durden
Tue, 01/08/2019 - 18:45

Are you too exhausted with shutdown-related partisan bickering to watch President Trump's speech from the southern border Tuesday night? Well, lucky for you, Stormy Daniels is taking a break from raising the money needed to pay back the legal fees she owes the president to offer some counter-programming (and maybe drum up some more publicity for her book).

Daniels

Beginning at 9 pm ET, Daniels will be folding laundry in her underwear on Instagram Live.

Tune in - if you dare.

Tags
Entertainment Culture