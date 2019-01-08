Viva La Revolution! Fidel Castro's Grandson Flaunts Wealth On Instagram

Tony Castro Ulloa, the grandson of former Cuban leader Fidel Castro, recently posted photos of his private life on a private Instagram account showing frequent trips around the world, driving luxury cars, sailing on superyachts, and dining at expensive restaurants.

The photos, posted several months ago, have sparked outrage on social media after Miami Herald and El Nuevo Herald published them.

The decadent lifestyle of Tony Castro is not sitting well with many Cubans on the island or exiled in South Florida, who say most Cubans live on an average salary of $30 a month and rationed food.

“All the animals are equal, but some are more equal than others,” Pedro Pérez wrote on his Facebook page, the Miami Herald reported. The quote is from George Orwell’s “Animal Farm," which is banned in Cuba.

Castro family members barely show their faces in public, except Antonio Castro and now his son Tony.

Antonio is an orthopedic surgeon, and his son is a model, which has led some people on social media to think the lavish pictures are from photo shoots.

In 2015, Antonio was photographed near a Greek resort island of Mykonos, aboard a superyacht in Bodrum, Turkey, where he rented five luxury suites in one of the most expensive hotels, according to media reports.

The Miami Herald said Tony is a big traveler. His photos on Instagram show him in Mexico, Spain, Panama, and various places in Cuba. His girlfriend accompanied him on the trips.

The first public displays of Tony was in 2016 as Chanel was preparing for a fashion show along Havana’s famous Prado Boulevard.

The 1959 Cuban Revolution was led by Tony’ grandfather dictator Fidel Castro who went on to rule the country for five decades until his death in 2016.

By 1962, Fidel implemented a ration food system that most Cuban families still rely on today for their food intake.

Last month, Cuba’s second-in-command, President Miguel Díaz-Canel, said “the impact of the embargo, which has strengthened under the Trump administration,” has triggered a nationwide shortage of bread, eggs, and other essential goods.

While many Cubans are experiencing a food shortage across the communist country, it sure seems that Tony's lavish lifestyle, exposed by American media outlets, might not settle well in the empty stomachs of Cubans.