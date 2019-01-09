"Petulant" Trump Walks Out Of "Waste Of Time" Meeting With Schumer And Pelosi

President Trump fumed on Wednesday after walking out of a "waste of time" meeting with Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), after the Democratic leaders refused to approve any type of funding for his wall.

"Just left a meeting with Chuck and Nancy, a total waste of time. I asked what is going to happen in 30 days if I quickly open things up, are you going to approve Border Security which includes a Wall or Steel Barrier? Nancy said, NO. I said bye-bye, nothing else works!" tweeted Trump.

Just left a meeting with Chuck and Nancy, a total waste of time. I asked what is going to happen in 30 days if I quickly open things up, are you going to approve Border Security which includes a Wall or Steel Barrier? Nancy said, NO. I said bye-bye, nothing else works! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 9, 2019

Vice President Mike Pence confirmed Trump's account of the meeting, noting that after Pelosi said "No" to the wall funding, Trump "said goodbye."

“When she said no, the president said goodbye."



Pence describes the moment Trump walked out of a shutdown meeting with Schumer and Pelosi, calling it a “total waste of time” pic.twitter.com/7hmZDuuXGv — TicToc by Bloomberg (@tictoc) January 9, 2019

Pelosi and Schumer spoke after the meeting - with Pelosi repeating her talking points from her Tuesday night response to President Trump's oval office address.

"Federal workers will not be receiving their paychecks," said Pelosi. "And what that means in their lives is tragic in terms of their credit rating and their mortgage and their rent and their children's tuition and all the rest. The President seems to be insensitive to that - he thinks maybe they can just ask their father for more money, but they can't."

Schumer, meanwhile, said it was impossible to negotiate with "a petulant president of the United States," telling reporters that Trump "didn't get his way and he just walked out of the meeting."

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer: President Trump immediately got up and walked out of their meeting when Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Democrats wouldn't agree to fund a border wall. "We saw a temper tantrum” pic.twitter.com/opMQi7Qpu1 — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) January 9, 2019

Trump met with the Democratic leaders at the White House to discuss border security following his prime-time remarks from the Oval Office on Tuesday night, where he said that the partial government shutdown "could be resolved in a 45-minute meeting."

The president has demanded $5.7 billion in funding for his wall, while Democrats have only offered $1.3 billion in funding for non-wall border security measures already penciled into the budget.

On Wednesday Trump threatened to declare a national emergency in order to build the wall, a move which Democrats have questioned the legality of.

