While US equity markets popped modestly on the dovish-er than expected Fed minutes, they have since given that back and retraced back close to unchanged along with bonds, bullion, and the greenback...

"Dovish" Minutes prompt very modest buying of the USD and stocks and selling of bonds and bullion - "Buy the news?"

Perhaps the most notable shift is a steepening in the curve...

A long way to go to the close though.