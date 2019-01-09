The Top 5 Democrats Who Supported Border Security Before Trump Wanted It

Submitted by Rusty of The Political Insider,

Americans tuning into last night's addresses heard two diametrically opposed messages on border security: President Trump stands for the safety of our nation, while the Democrats in Washington do not.

The rebuttal address delivered by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer shows just how radical the Democrat Party has become.

The Democrat Party once cared about border security and cracking down on illegal immigration, but have swiftly morphed into a party that wants to abolish ICE, believes walls are "immoral," and seeks only to placate their radical open-borders base for political reasons.

During his address, President Trump noted the humanitarian aspect of securing the border for people on both sides, referring to the conflict at the southern border as a "crisis of the heart and the crisis of the soul."

Schumer countered that "we can secure our border without an expensive, ineffective wall," while Pelosi added that "President Trump must stop holding the American people hostage" and "must stop manufacturing a crisis."

My, how their views have changed...

Chuck Schumer

Video from 2009 shows Chuck Schumer advocating for a fence along the southern border because it will be a "far more secure" means to creating a "significant barrier to illegal immigration."

"The American people will never accept immigration reform unless they truly believe that their government is committed to ending future illegal immigration," he added.

The old Chuck Schumer supported border security.



The new Chuck Schumer calls a border wall a waste of money and ineffective.



Democrats would rather risk the safety of Americans than support a word Donald Trump says. Sad!



pic.twitter.com/pYDccxnDRK — Jack Murphy (@RealJack) December 31, 2018

Kirsten Gillibrand

On her campaign page in 2008, New York's virtual clone of Hillary Clinton, Kirsten Gillibrand, stated she is "a firm opponent of any proposal that would give amnesty to illegal aliens" and believed the "federal government must provide the necessary resources to secure our borders."

Hillary Clinton

Speaking of Hillary Clinton, she bragged in November of 2015 that, "I voted numerous times when I was a senator to spend money to build a barrier to try to prevent illegal immigrants from coming in ... and I do think that you have to control your borders."

Elizabeth Warren

In May of 2013, a representative for Elizabeth Warren spoke at Boston City Hall regarding immigration reform, noting that the Senator supported legislation that "upholds our existing laws" and "maintains border security."

Barack Obama

President Obama praised legislation known as the Secure Fence Act of 2006, which included what he said would be "good":

Sen Obama 9/21/2006:

"speak about Secure Fence Act. The bill before us will certainly do some good. It will authorize some badly needed funding for better fences and better security along our borders & that should help stem some of the tide of illegal immigration in this country" pic.twitter.com/1KfFROOrWM — Howard Mortman (@HowardMortman) January 6, 2019

* * *

"Americans saw their president fighting for a solution to fund our government while protecting American citizens, versus the approach of Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer which is to resist, resist, resist at all costs," said RNC Chairwoman McDaniel.