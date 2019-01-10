Cryptos Are Crashing (Again) - Bitcoin, Ethereum Down For 2019

Cryptocurrencies suffered a double-drubbing in the last few hours, crashing Bitcoin back below $4,000 to 2019 lows...

Sea of red...

Source: Coin360

Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Ripple are all red for 2019 now...

That smashed Bitcoin back to 3-week lows...

No immediate catalysts for the pukes... but some are pointing at, as Cointelegraph reported today, a critical vulnerability that leaked sensitive user data has been discovered and quickly patched on the Nasdaq-powered cryptocurrency and tokenized stock exchange DX.Exchange.

According to Ars Technica’s article, a trader, who wished to remain anonymous due to legal concerns, noticed that the exchange was sending sensitive data of other users to their browser. After examining the data, the trader has reportedly found that the data included other users’ authentication tokens and password reset links:

“I have about 100 collected [authentication] tokens over 30 minutes, [...] if you wanted to criminalize this, it would be super easy.”

image courtesy of CoinTelegraph

Furthermore, news broke earlier today that several tobacco shops in Paris, France, have started selling Bitcoin despite a degree of regulatory uncertainty. Customers can reportedly purchase tickets for the sums of 50, 100 or 250 euros with an alphanumeric code and a QR code, which can then be used to obtain Bitcoin.

The aggregate market of the crypto space is now below $125bn...